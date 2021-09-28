Endeavor Announces First Class of Impact Fellows

Endeavor has welcomed its first class of Impact Fellows, filling out a program created to give young people from underrepresented backgrounds a pathway for employment opportunities in the sports, entertainment and fashion industries.

The company announced Tuesday that 17 fellows been hired for a two-year full-time program across WME, 160/90 and IMG. Endeavor plans to expand the fellowship program to include interns and student athletes in the next year.

In addition to the full time role and salary, participants have been provided a relocation stipend as they begin work in Los Angeles, Nashville and New York. The fellows will also participate in leadership training and programming, with the ultimate goal of cultivating, empowering and inspiring the next generation of executives passionate about using their positions in the industry to have a positive social impact in their communities and around the world.

Originally announced in Feb. 2020, the company pivoted the Impact Fellowship program to a virtual education initiative called, Summer Series, which was presented in partnership with Michael B. Jordan, alongside other top talent at Endeavor.

In a statement announcing the fellowship last year, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel said the program would “serve as a point of entry for a generation who recognize the power of entertainment in educating and inspiring positive change in our communities.”

“It’s our hope that this program will serve as a catalyst for new perspectives and lasting impact in our businesses and our industries more broadly,” Emanuel’s statement continued.

Thirteen of the selected fellows previously participated in one of Endeavor’s virtual education programs, including the Summer Series and the Excellence Program.