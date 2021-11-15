UFC, Representation, Touring and Content Production Drives Solid Q3 Results for Endeavor

Endeavor delivered solid third quarter results powered by the recovery of attendance and demand in the company’s key markets including UFC, its talent representation units and content production.

“We continue to capitalize on the elevated demand for premium content and live events coming out of the pandemic,” remarked Ariel Emanuel, CEO, Endeavor. “Given our unique positioning within the sports and entertainment industry and our ability to leverage powerful secular content trends, we see no signs of this momentum waning through the end of the year.”

Endeavor delivered revenue of $1.4 billion, up sharply from the pandemic- battered year-ago quarter ($864.5 million) and net income of $42.5 million for the quarter, compared to a loss of $21.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

