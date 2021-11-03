Variety Promotes Elizabeth Wagmeister to Chief Correspondent

Elizabeth Wagmeister has been upped to chief correspondent for Variety.

Wagmeister will continue to cover breaking news in the entertainment industry on all multimedia platforms, as well as conduct longform investigations and write feature stories. In her newly formed role, Wagmeister will develop video content for Variety, both as a producer and host.

Wagmeister joined Variety in 2014 as a TV reporter. She has emerged as a top investigative correspondent and trusted voice in entertainment journalism, covering the sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, the conservatorship saga of Britney Spears and the sexual misconduct allegations that led to Matt Lauer’s firing from “Today” in 2017.

“At Variety, Elizabeth has shown that she’s an intrepid reporter who can juggle print, digital and video,” said Ramin Setoodeh, Variety’s executive editor. “In her new position, Elizabeth’s reporting and commentary will help drive our new video growth strategy.”

Wagmeister serves as co-host of Variety’s weekly video news series “The Take,” which launched earlier this year with awards editor Clayton Davis. She previously co-hosted the nationally-syndicated newsmagazine series “Page Six TV” from 2016 through 2019.

Wagmeister frequently appears on TV, weighing in on industry news and pop culture on “Good Morning America,” “Good Day LA,” “Access Hollywood,” “Inside Edition,” “The Wendy Williams Show” and more. For the past two years, she’s gone live from the Oscars red carpet as a guest contributor with ABC News.

In 2019, she was named on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list. Her stories and videos at Variety have earned her multiple awards from the Los Angeles Press Club. Next month, she will be honored at the Top Women in Media Awards, presented by AdMonsters and Folio.

Wagmeister first came to Penske Media Company as a senior entertainment editor at HollywoodLife under Bonnie Fuller. She started her journalism career as an editorial assistant at TV Guide Magazine.

She graduated from UC Santa Barbara with degrees in communication and multimedia writing.