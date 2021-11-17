‘Sex Education’ Production Company Eleven Taps Alexandra Blue as Development Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

Eleven, the production company behind “Sex Education,” has hired Alexandra Blue as its new development producer.

Blue, whose credits include “Paddington 2” and “The Babadook,” will report to Eleven’s founders, Jamie Campbell and Joel Wilson.

She will develop her own slate of projects of the company, including those brought in with talent attached and new projects she’ll develop from scratch.

During her career Blue has worked at Warp Films and Heyday Films and Heyday Television and she is currently co-developing a TV series with VAL. Blue has also produced a number of short films including Academy Award longlisted nominees.

She has also been selected as SASA Emerging Producer of the Year and Best Emerging Filmmaker (Shorts Film Festival) as well as scoring a nomination for Best Short Film at the Australian Academy Awards.

“I am over the moon to be joining forces with a team who share my passion for bold and ambitious storytelling,” says Blue. “Eleven have a stellar reputation for breaking boundaries in television, and they are the right home to develop and grow my existing slate of comedy and drama. I have always been a champion for new, original, and diverse voices, and am excited to bring fresh stories to the slate from the best up and coming British talent, whilst also keeping an eye on writers and directors internationally. With the backing of Eleven, I can’t wait to bring a distinctive range of stories to the screen.”

Campbell and Wilson said in a statement: “We are delighted to welcome Alex to the Eleven team. She is brilliant with ideas and has developed excellent talent relationships, particularly with writers and directors. We can’t wait to bring shows to life together.’