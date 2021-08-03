Disneyland Replaces Annual Passes With New Magic Key Program

Disneyland is introducing a new membership program after retiring its beloved and longtime annual passes.

The annual passes, which were eliminated during the pandemic, have now been turned into a Disneyland Resort Magic Key program — set to go on sale on Aug. 25. Visitors must make reservations before visiting Disneyland and California Adventure Park.

According to the Disneyland website, key holders can make theme park reservations for ongoing visits, hold more than one theme park reservation at a time for different dates, save up to 15% on select dining and save up to 20% on select merchandise.

The key types include the $1,399 Dream Key (with no blockout dates), $949 Believe Key (48 blockout dates), $649 Enchant Key (149 blockout dates) and $399 Imagine Key (218 blockout dates). Each key features a variety of admission days, pricing options, and savings on food and merchandise.

Charter members who obtain a Magic Key within the first 66 days — in honor of Disneyland Resort’s 66th birthday — will receive a special welcome package, along with a premium branded pin, celebratory button, magnet and more. Starting on Sept. 1, members will also get a limited-time offer to experience Starcade in Tomorrowland.

The park canceled the old annual pass program in January, ahead of its reopening on April 30 following a COVID-19-induced closure.

“In a non-COVID environment, it would have been a pretty tough [decision] to make, because they just keep renewing and renewing, but when you start lapping a year without anybody going for an annual pass program, that gives you the chance,” Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek said in March about shuttering the annual pass program. “We’re going to use that, though, in order to have an even better guest experience at Disneyland and manage the crowd so that no matter what day you go to Disneyland, you can have an extraordinary experience.”

Disney requires visitors to wear face coverings indoors at Disneyland in Anaheim and Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.