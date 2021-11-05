Looking for Deeper Artist-to-Fan Connection, Crush Ventures Invests in 237 Global

Crush Ventures, the investment arm of Crush Music, home to management clients Green Day, Weezer (pictured), Lorde, Sia, Panic! at the Disco, and Miley Cyrus, among others, has invested in the company 237 Global, which offers tech and services related to VIP ticketing that connects artists, athletes, influencers and celebrities directly with their fans virtually and in-person. The 237 roster includes Shawn Mendes, Weezer, 24kGoldn, Trippie Redd, Train, Green Day, Alanis Morissette and the SmartLess podcast.

Also as part of the deal, Crush Ventures joins the advisory board of 237 Global. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled that Crush Ventures has invested in 237 Global”, said Mark Weiss, CEO of 237 Global. “They have been incredibly supportive for many years. We are thrilled to expand our relationship with these incredible people.”

Added Crush Ventures’ Andrew Kahn: “We are excited to invest in Mark’s vision for a soup-to-nuts platform that will bring fans and artists together into tighter, more direct relationships now and into the future.”

In providing this round of funding for 237 Global, the companies endeavor to expand its offerings via tech, product, and marketing teams tasked with adding additional features to a suite of app platforms.

Weezer, Green Day and Fall Out Boy, all Crush clients, recently wrapped the North American leg of the Hella Mega tour, which creative director Bronski of Tawbox describes as, “A big party night of rock music with three of the most insane bands altogether in stadiums, with all fans of all bands just getting a ridiculous show.”

It next heads to the U.K. and Europe in summer 2022.