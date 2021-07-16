Variety Creators Fest Speakers to Include Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, the D’Amelio Sisters, Addison Rae, Thomas Doherty and Josh Richards

Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood honorees will include Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Thomas Doherty. Each will appear on a split run cover of Variety’s annual Power of Young Hollywood issue, on newsstands on August 11.

Each honoree will participate in a keynote conversation as part of the Creators Fest, airing on August 12. The virtual Creators Fest will feature keynote conversations and panel discussions highlighting premier content creators within the entertainment industry, and they will explore how business models are shifting to reward those responsible for making their own content.

Panels will also look at how major consumer brands are partnering with content creators to drive business, and an exploration into how companies have launched and thrived over social media platforms.

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio will speak about their upcoming Hulu reality show ‘The D’Amelio Show.’

The panel ‘The Beauty of a Multi-Platform Social Approach’ will feature speakers Michael Philippe, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Jellysmack; Brad Mondo, Professional Hairstylist, Digital Creator and Founder & Creative Director of XMONDO; and Bailey Sarian, Make-Up Artist and True Crime Storyteller.

Additional speakers include Addison Rae; Bretman Rock; Noah Beck; Wisdom Kaye; Tinx; King Bach; Josh Richards; Jaclyn Fu, Co-Founder and CEO, Pepper; Randy Goldberg, Co-Founder, Bombas; Sharon Chuter, Founder and CEO, UOMA Beauty; Melanie Travis, Founder and CEO, Andie; Tressie Lieberman, Vice President of Digital and Off-Premise, Chipotle; Adam Harter, Media, Sports and Entertainment, Pepsico; Khartoon Weiss, Head of Global Agency, TikTok; Fran Feder, VP Consumer Connections, North America, Foot Locker; and Kiaran Sim, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder, Yappa.

The virtual summit will be open to the public and will include entertainment industry executives, other content creators and executives from social media platforms and brand partners.

More speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

To register, head to the Variety Creators Fest event site: variety.com/creatorsfest