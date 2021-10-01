California Will Become First State to Require COVID Vaccination for All Eligible School Children

Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a new mandate that will require all public and private school children to get COVID-19 vaccinations, as long as their age is eligible.

When the FDA gives full approval to vaccines for ages 12 and over, the mandate will take effect the next semester for grades 7 through 12.

“Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” Newsom tweeted.

Currently, only teens 16 and older are eligible to receive the vaccination with full FDA approval, while children over 12 are receiving it with emergency authorization. This means it’s not likely the mandate would kick in for the 2021-2022 school year, but more likely would start next fall.

Younger children from kindergarten to sixth grade would need to be vaccinated to attend all California schools, both public and private, after the shot gets government approval for those ages.