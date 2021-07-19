Calculus Fund Invests in Gabrielle Tana, Troy Lum and Andrew Mason’s Brouhaha Entertainment

The Calculus Creative Content EIS Fund, and other funds managed or advised by Calculus, has invested in Brouhaha Entertainment, a newly formed outfit which combines the slates of seasoned producers Gabrielle Tana, Troy Lum and Andrew Mason.

Tana produced the Oscar-nominated “Philomena,” “The Invisible Woman” and “The Dig.” Lum founded Hopscotch Films which became Australia’s leading independent distributor before being acquired by Entertainment One in 2011. Lum produced “Saving Mr Banks,” “The Water Diviner” and “Adore.” Mason’s producer credits include “Dark City,” “The Matrix” and “Silent Hill.” Together, the trio have produced 27 films and nine television projects.

Upcoming Brouhaha productions include Karim Aïnouz’s “Firebrand,” Kate Dennis’ “All That I Am,” Lee Tamahori’s “The Convert,” Richard E. Grant’s “Majesty” and Patrick Dickinson’s “Cottontail.” Brouhaha is based in Sydney and London.

The fund is managed by Calculus Capital with Stargrove Pictures acting as media advisor. Stargrove Pictures’ team has overseen over £1 billion ($1.37 billion) of investments in the creative industries, identified the opportunity to invest. Stargrove Pictures CEO Stephen Fuss will join the board of Brouhaha. It is understood to be committing GBP1.5 million ($2.1 million) to Brouhaha.

Brouhaha is based in two hemispheres with the ability to access talent throughout the U.K., Europe, U.S Australia and Asia.

Investment will be used to expand the team and fund development in film and particularly television projects, where Brouhaha has ambitious plans to use key talent relationships to deepen its involvement in the sector.

– More to follow