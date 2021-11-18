CAA Promotes Four Trainees to Agent and Executive Roles

Creative Arts Agency (CAA) announced the promotion of trainees Ishaani Saha, Derek McKenna, Olivia Su and Lin Yao to agent and executive roles.

Saha, who was promoted to agent in CAA’s commercial endorsements department, will create opportunities for the agency’s clients in the fields of on-camera, print, personal appearances, voice-over and social media-driven campaigns, both domestically and internationally. A graduate of Chapman University, Saha joined CAA in 2017 and served as an assistant to Jessica Graboff and department co-head Steve Lashever.

McKenna, a graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, joined CAA in 2018, serving as an assistant in the agency’s global client strategy and coordinator in hockey before being promoted into CAA Elevate in February. In his new role, Mckenna will focus on player marketing and management and social media analytics, in addition to architecting entrepreneurial opportunities for CAA Sports’ NHL clients. He will be based in L.A.

Su, promoted to an agent, will serve on CAA Sports’ international talent team, led by Roman Di Somma and will help create marketing and endorsement opportunities for the agency’s exclusive international talent clients, which include Daniel Ricciardo, Nico Rosberg, Son Heung-Min, Dele Alli, Jose Mourinho, James Maddison, Raphael Varane and Scotty James, among many others. She will be based in London.

Yao has been promoted to executive in CAA Sports’ Property Sales group and will be based in the agency’s Singapore office opening in early 2022. In his new role, Yao will present the commercial interests of CAA Sports Property clients throughout the APAC region, helping to structure and negotiate multi-year partnership contracts.