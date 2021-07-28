CAA Promotes Paige Miller and Jackie Olender to Agent

CAA has has promoted Paige Miller and Jackie Olender to agents, making them the first trainees to be promoted from CAA Elevate, the company’s mentoring program for agents and executives in training.

CAA launched its Elevate program in February with the aim of developing the agency’s next generation of leaders with a program designed to encourage innovation and strategic planning skills.

Miller joined CAA in 2017, first serving as assistant to Sara Leeb and then Christian Carino before being promoted into CAA Elevate in early 2021. In her new role as agent, she will work collaboratively with Carino on the team representing such stars as Chris Hemsworth, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Tommy Hilfiger and more. Miller, who is based in Los Angeles, earned her bachelor’s degree in advertising with a minor in business from Boston University.

Olender started her career at IMG Models in 2018, and in 2020, she joined the newly launched CAA Fashion department as a talent coordinator. As an agent, Olender will identify and represent fashion clients in all areas, providing a 360 approach that covers editorial and runway, endorsements, licensing, branding, business-building and entertainment. Based in New York, she earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing from the College of Charleston.

“Paige and Jackie are extraordinary in every way,” Carino said. “Jackie has played an integral role in the growth of CAA Fashion since our launch just two years ago, while Paige has done stellar work on behalf of many world class artists and brands, helping create and facilitate new business opportunities. We look forward to what they will accomplish in their new roles as agents.”