CAA Drops Marilyn Manson Amid Storm Over Evan Rachel Wood Abuse Allegations

After Evan Rachel Wood publicly named Marilyn Manson in allegations of domestic violence and rape she has talked about for years, Hollywood talent agency CAA has confirmed to Variety that it has dropped him. Manson was represented for years at CAA; the agency also represents Wood.

Early Monday morning, Wood posted to Instagram: “The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Monday night, Manson denied the allegations, also on Instagram, writing: “Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” he wrote. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

But the consquences for Manson have been swift. His record label Loma Vista Recordings, which was behind his three most recent albums, dropped him Monday afternoon, hours after Wood’s Instagram post. Additionally, a spokesperson for AMC Networks confirmed to Variety that an episode of Shudder’s anthology series “Creepshow” featuring Manson has been scrapped. And Starz, which airs “American Gods,” on which Manson has a recurring role in the current third season, is reediting an upcoming episode of the show to remove him from it.

And now CAA has dropped him. Manson’s manager did not immediately respond to a request for comment.