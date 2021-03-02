Creative Artists Agency Names Jeffrey Freedman Chief Administrative Officer

Creative Artists Agency has tapped Jeffrey Freedman to be its chief administrative officer. He was previously the agency’s general counsel, a role in which he will continue to serve. In his new capacity, Freedman will oversee the agency’s global legal, human resources, information technology and real estate areas.

“Jeff is an extremely talented and highly collaborative leader whose skills and deep appreciation of the business’ needs and opportunities consistently translate to exceptional results for the company and clients,” CAA President James Burtson said in a statement. “He’s an invaluable member of the executive leadership team, not only overseeing the vital work of multiple corporate functions, but also bringing keen insight and thoughtfulness to every corporate decision.”

Freedman earned his B.A. at the University of Michigan before receiving his J.D. from the UCLA School of Law. He is a member of the California State Bar. Freedman joined CAA in 2009 after serving as executive vice president of business affairs and operations at Paramount Pictures for almost 14 years. Since being named general counsel in 2013, he has been a key player in overseeing the company’s day-to-day operations, mergers and acquisitions, COVID-19 response planning and maintaining relationships with entertainment guilds.

“Ultimately, CAA is defined by our people and the passion and innovation the agency brings every day to best serve our clients and the company,” Freedman said in a statement. “I’m incredibly fortunate to work with an exceptional group of colleagues throughout the agency. There’s never been a more exciting time to be a part of CAA and I look forward to what’s ahead.”

In addition to being a member of the Advisory Board for UCLA’s Ziffren Center for Media, Entertainment, Technology and Sports Law, Freedman is a former Hollywood Reporter Next Generation honoree. He was also selected for the Variety Legal Impact Report in 2014, which highlights individuals in the legal field that have made a significant impact on the industry.