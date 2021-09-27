CAA to Acquire ICM Partners

CAA and ICM Partners are joining forces in a landmark agency merger that reflects the larger consolidation in the entertainment landscape, Variety has learned.

The deal, if approved, would mark a shift in the Hollywood agency landscape, reducing the Big Four agencies to the Big Three, with WME and UTA as CAA’s largest competitors.

The deal unveiled Monday morning is the largest agency transaction since WME acquired IMG in 2014 and since Endeavor joined forces with William Morris Agency in 2009, which forged the contemporary WME.

More to come…