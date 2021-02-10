CAA Promotes Albert Lee, Bryant Barile and Stephanie Smalling in Motion Picture Literary Department

CAA has promoted Albert Lee, Bryant Barile and Stephanie Smalling to agents in its motion picture literary department. All three are based in the agency’s Los Angeles office.

“Bryant, Albert and Stephanie have long been contributing to the success of the department, consistently demonstrating an exceptional taste level, a passion for delivering best-in-class client service and a commitment to the agency’s culture of collaboration,” said Dan Rabinow and Ida Ziniti, co-heads of CAA’s motion picture literary department. “They have each built their career at CAA and we are deeply gratified to be a part of their continued growth.”

Barile began his career at CAA after graduating from the University of Southern California in 2016, working his way up from mailroom clerk to agent. Smalling’s journey at CAA began similarly, working up from mailroom clerk to agent in a little over three years. She also has a background in editorial and production development and earned a master’s degree in television, radio and film from Syracuse University.

“I think that one of the great things about the opportunity of working at this company is that if you’re an assistant and you’re committed and you’re good, you can run the company,” longtime CAA leader Bryan Lourd said in a conversation last October with Variety and partners Kevin Huvane and Richard Lovett. The trio reflected on the agency’s human-first approach.

“That’s not true anywhere but at our place, if you have the interest and that unique Renaissance-person skill set and curiosity, it’s possible.”