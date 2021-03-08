CAA Promotes 16 Staffers to Agent or Executive Posts

Creative Arts Agency has promoted 16 staffers to the rank of agent or executive. The promotions were unveiled Monday during the agency’s virtual company retreat.

Joella Dorenbaum, Mathilde Dumont, JB Fogel, Harry Fotopoulos, Faith France, Yale Wolman and Arya Zanganeh have been upped to talent agents. Those seven agents will work in Los Angeles focusing on actor clients.

Miami-based Simone Capers and Maya Nelson and New York-based Corey Vann were promoted to executives in the agency’s basketball division, while Alex Gold is now an agent in theater in New York. In Los Angeles, Norris Brooks has become a TV scripted agent and Yesenia Martinez is a full-agent for commercial endorsements.

London-based Chris Ibbs, Nashville-based Evan Kantor and New York-based Jasmin Nash have all been promoted to agents in CAA’s music department, which represents such mega stars as Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Harry Styles.

“They have each proven their ability to live out the values of CAA on a daily basis and continue to work with passion, unparalleled client service and an exceptional commitment to the agency’s team-centered culture,” said Michelle Kydd Lee, CAA’s chief innovation officer and board member. “They have each carved out an incredible career for themselves through their hard work and dedication.”

The promotions come on the heels of additional promotions at the agency. On Feb. 10, CAA promoted Albert Lee, Bryant Barile and Stephanie Smalling to agents in its motion picture literary department based in Los Angeles. More recently, general counsel Jeffrey Freedman took on an additional position as the agency’s chief administrative officer.