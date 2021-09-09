Beyoncé and Jay-Z Team Up With Tiffany & Co. for New HBCU Scholarship Program

After Beyoncé and Jay-Z starred in the launch of Tiffany & Co.’s “About Love” campaign, the partnership continued with the launch of the new About Love Scholarship program with BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation — created for students at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) pursuing creative fields.

Tiffany & Co. has pledged $2 million in scholarship funding for students in the arts at HBCUs. The small private and select state schools that will be awarded funding includeLincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Central State University in Ohio.

“We would like to thank the Shawn Carter Foundation, BeyGOOD, The Carters and the Tiffany & Co. family for including Lincoln University in this amazing gift,” Lincoln University president Brenda A. Allen said in a statement.

Central State University president Jack Thomas added, “This opportunity is timely as our students come from many different socioeconomic backgrounds. These funds will have a tremendous effect on who we recruit and our students’ success as they move on to graduate from professional schools and into their careers.

Students must qualify for financial aid as determined by the HBCU they attend, and the scholarships will be awarded to students who meet eligibility requirements. The About Love scholarship supports incoming and current students interested in pursuing creative fields.

Scholarship priority will be given to those who are facing financial hardships and in need of emergency financial assistance. Online applications will open at each participating school on Sept. 10 and close on Sept. 26.