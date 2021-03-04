Variety Rolls Out Digital Voters’ Guide ‘Awards Circuit Down to the Wire’

Timed to coincide with the beginning of the Academy Awards Phase One voting, Variety is rolling out a digital Voters’ Guide on March 4, called “Awards Circuit Down to the Wire.”

Coming out on the heels of Variety’s Ultimate Awards Guide, the stand-alone publication that Variety has been sending out as a deep-dive look at films in contention for SAG Awards, Grammys and Oscars, “Awards Circuit Down to the Wire” is a quick printable guide to assist voters who are navigating the various movie-viewing platforms in this topsy-turvy awards season that has been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Culled from Variety critics, editors, reporters and readers suggestions, the digital guide is a quick, easily printable PDF packed with bite-size data points and information helping voters to easily and quickly keep track of dozens of key pictures, with references to subjects and storylines, directors, cast, screenwriters and distributors.

With special attention paid to such major Oscar best picture contenders that have scored top awards and critics’ honors, films such as “Nomadland,” “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “Promising Young Woman” and “Da 5 Bloods” are included, as well as top contenders in categories such as feature documentaries, animated features and the international film Oscar.

Created from readership demand for a concise tally of titles that are still in key races after the Golden Globes, which were awarded on Sunday, the publication is presented by Amazon Studios.