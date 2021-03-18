Woman Who First Accused Armie Hammer on Social Media Comes Forward, Alleging Violent Rape: ‘I Thought He Was Going to Kill Me’

The anonymous woman who first posted allegations against Armie Hammer on social media has publicly come forward.

“I thought that he was going to kill me,” the woman, named Effie, said on Tuesday during a press conference with her attorney, Gloria Allred.

Effie is accusing Hammer of violent rape and physical abuse, during their on-and-off four year relationship.

“On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles,” Effie said, “During which he repeatedly slapped my head against a wall bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent.”

Effie says during the alleged rape, Hammer beat her feet “so they would hurt” with every step she took. She says she tried to get away, “but he wouldn’t let me.”

Hammer denies the rape allegation. Hammer is maintaining that his relationship with Effie, and all other women, was “completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory,” his attorney tells Variety.

Effie, who is 24-years-old and lives and Europe, did not disclose her full legal name during the press conference. Up until now, it is believed she has anonymously been the woman behind the Instagram account, “House of Effie,” which first surfaced claims against Hammer. (During the press conference, Allred would not comment on whether her client was behind the social media account.)

Effie says she was 20-years-old when she met Hammer via Facebook. She says she “fell in love with him instantly,” and the relationship progressed rapidly with emotions running high. Looking back, she now sees “clear manipulation tactics” used by Hammer.

“He would often test my devotion to him,” Effie said, adding that Hammer became increasingly violent. “He abused me mentally, emotionally and sexually,” she said.

In response to Effie’s allegations, Hammer’s attorney, Andrew Brettler of Lavely and Singer, released a statement to Variety, strongly denying the rape allegation and Effie’s other claims.

Along with the statement, Hammer’s attorney sent a screenshot of text message correspondence, they say is between Hammer and Effie, where Hammer texts, “I am not going to be able to engage in you in that specific way right now. It never ends well. We can talk and be friends, but I can’t do that.”

Hammer’s attorney says the screenshot is “just one of hundreds” Effie sent to Mr. Hammer.

Though Hammer’s attorney provided Effie’s full name, Variety is choosing not to publish her last name, as she stated she did not want to release her full legal name during her press conference.

“Effie’s own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations. As recently as July 18, 2020, [she] sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her,” Brettler said in a statement, obtained by Variety.

“It was never Mr. Hammer’s intention to embarrass or expose [Effie’s] fetishes or kinky sexual desires, but she has now escalated this matter to another level by hiring a civil lawyer to host a public press conference. With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight,” the statement continues. “From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory. [Effie’s] attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve.”

More to come…