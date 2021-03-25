Producer Alex Castro Joins Variety as VP of Video

Alex Castro, a three-time Emmy nominee and a former producer of “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” has joined Variety as VP of video.

Castro will lead Variety‘s fast-growing video operation as the venerable entertainment news brand expands the scope of its video production for Variety.com and other digital and TV platforms. He will report to Variety Editor-in-Chief Claudia Eller and Dea Lawrence, Variety chief marketing officer.

“We’re so excited to welcome Alex into our Variety family and can’t wait to work with someone as experienced, savvy and creatively adept at storytelling as he is,” Eller said.

Variety has grown its presence in TV significantly during the past year with branded primetime specials, including the upcoming “Lifetime Presents Variety’s Power of Women: The Comedians” and last year’s “Lifetime Presents Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes” and “Variety’s Salute to Service,” which aired on History.

Castro brings more than 20 years of broadcast and digital video production experience to Variety. Most recently he has served as a senior supervising producer on Facebook’s “Red Table Talk” series, which brought him his third Emmy nomination last year.

In 2015, Castro joined Weber Shandwick as senior VP and executive producer. Castro has spearheaded video campaigns for various Fortune 500 companies such as Nestle, Procter & Gamble, Verizon, Eli-Lilly and Harley-Davidson. He launched the GMC original series “GMC’s DIY Challenge,” and in 2017 he earned a nomination from the NY Brand Film Festival for his documentary “Changing Lives With Every Breath; The Beaulieu Family.”

Castro spent seven seasons as a producer on “Oprah Winfrey” in its final years, working on the show’s 2011 finale as well as specials “Oprah and Gayle’s Road Trip” and “Oprah’s Favorite Things.” His other TV credits include “NBC Nightly News” and “The Queen Latifah Show.”