Aero Launches Flights From L.A. to Vegas

Semi-private luxury airline Aero is expanding its service from Los Angeles to Las Vegas through Van Nuys Airport starting Oct. 14.

“We are super excited to announce the launch of Aero’s next destination: Las Vegas,” Aero CEO Uma Subramanian tells Variety. “There is enormous pent-up demand for new travel experiences and significant need for a seamless, premium air travel service to this timeless leisure destination.”

With destinations including Aspen and Sun Valley, Aero boasts high-profile Hollywood clients such as Emma Roberts, Diplo and the Chainsmokers.

Founded by Uber’s Garrett Camp, the airline is built on a shared-charter model, delivering a more affordable private flight experience where each plane’s 16 Italian leather chairs function as both window and aisle seats. One-way premium flights start at $950.

Aero guests receive curbside greetings, quick boarding at the private Van Nuys terminal, white-glove luggage service and car service booking. While the flight from L.A. to Vegas lasts just over an hour, passengers may not want to leave the aircraft so soon, what with all the artisanal snacks, personalized cocktails and extra legroom they could ask for.