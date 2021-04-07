‘Tehran’ Co-Producer Paper Entertainment Adds Caroline Amer as Development Executive (EXCLUSIVE)

Paper Entertainment, co-producer of the second season of Apple TV Plus hit series “Tehran,” has hired Caroline Amer as development executive.

London-based Paper Entertainment was founded by industry executive Julien Leroux in January to develop, finance and produce global television content. Amer is the outfit’s first hire.

Amer will work with Leroux on developing new dramas alongside other projects, including season 2 of “Tehran,” which is going into production this summer. Paper Entertainment has several projects in development, which will be announced shortly.

Amer is an independent producer and co-founder of one of the U.K.’s first female-led production companies, Double Yay. Starting out as an actor and internationally award-winning burlesque performer before she began producing, Amer has developed drama and comedy projects including short film “SHE (Shared Human Experience)” and digital series “Nutritiously Nicola.”

Leroux was previously senior VP of global scripted co-productions at Cineflix Media, and served as an executive producer on season 1 of “Tehran.” The executive also sourced content for Cineflix Rights, including Icelandic political series “The Minister,” Russian thriller “An Ordinary Woman,” Berlinale Series 2020 official selection “Happily Married,” and Canadian procedural series “Coroner.”

“I’m thrilled Caroline is joining Paper Entertainment,” Leroux said. “Her experience and creative force will help drive our growing slate as we build on the success of ‘Tehran’ and other projects in the pipeline.”

Amer added: “I could not be more excited to join Paper Entertainment and work together with Julien to develop thriving partnerships with top creative talent from around the world.”

Amer’s credits as an actor include “Dead Unicorns” and “Nutritiously Nicola.”