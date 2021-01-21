Sky Sets 20% Diversity Representation Goal for 2025 – Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, Sky reveals diversity goals; Stan pacts with Walter Presents for international drama; LevelK sells “Tove”; and Abacus boards Martin Scorsese-hosted doc “The Oratorio.”

Comcast’s pay tv operator Sky has announced a goal for 20% of its U.K. and Ireland workforce to be from Black, Asian or minority ethnic backgrounds by 2025, and at least 5% of these to be Black. Sky is also introducing the same target for management with the leadership team set to be 5% Black, and 20% Black, Asian and minority ethnic overall.

Sky management is currently 1% Black and 9% Black, Asian and minority ethnic. Among overall U.K. and Ireland employees employees, Black, Asian and minority ethnic representation is currently 14.7%, while Black representation is 2.7%.

In June 2020, Sky committed to invest £10 million ($13.7 million) a year across its markets for each of the next three years to improve representation and progression of minority groups.

PARTNERSHIP

Australian streamer Stan has partnered with Walter Presents, the streaming service for non-English language drama, to secure international drama programming. The partnership will feature titles hand-picked from around the world by Walter Presents curator and co-founder, Walter Iuzzolino, with shows first-run and exclusive to Stan. Eight shows are launching on Stan in January, with additional shows being added each month.

January shows include “Peacemaker,” “Devil’s Throat,” “First Responders,” “Hide and Seek,” “Sløborn” and “Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders.” “The Pleasure Principle,” “Hassle,” “Perfect Places” and “Angel of Death” are among the February titles.

“Tove” Courtesy of LevelK

SALES

Copenhagen-based sales company LevelK has announced several new deals on the Finnish Oscar entry “Tove,” directed by Zaida Bergroth. Juno Films has acquired for the U.S., Films We Like for Canada, Blue Finch Film for the U.K./Ireland, DCM Film Distribution for Switzerland, Remain in Light for Benelux, Polyfilm Verleih for Austria, DBS Satellite for Israel and Movies Matter/Documentary Club for Thailand.

The biopic centers on the life of Tove Jansson, showing both her personal relationships, and the creation of her popular Moomin books. It was produced by Andrea Reuter and Aleksi Bardy for Helsinki-filmi, with support among others from Nordisk Film & TV Fond.

The film will open the Göteborg Film Festival Jan. 29.

RIGHTS

Abacus Media Rights has secured worldwide rights for documentary feature “The Oratorio,” hosted by Martin Scorsese.

The feature follows the events of a single 1826 performance at St Patrick’s Old Cathedral that introduced Italian opera to New York City and began the cultural awakening of America. Research has unearthed stories of the personalities involved, including Mozart’s librettist Lorenzo Da Ponte, debt-ridden and selling groceries; Maria Malibran, a young singer considered opera’s first diva and Pierre Toussaint, a freed slave and chief benefactor in building the church.

Directed and produced by Mary Anne Rothberg and Jonathan Mann, co-founders of production company Provenance Productions (“Do Not Duplicate”) and director Alex Bayer (“Seau”), “The Oratorio” is hosted by Scorsese with insight from church parishioner and comedian Jim Gaffigan. Members of the Teatro Lirico di Cagliari and conductor Donato Renzetti also share their experiences as they re-stage an operatic performance last seen 200 years ago.