Princess Diana Interview Investigation Ruled Out by London Police – Global Bulletin

The London Metropolitan Police will not conduct an investigation into the allegations swirling around the BBC’s infamous 1995 interview with Princess Diana, conducted by Martin Bashir.

The interview, on the “Panorama” program, in which the princess revealed her troubled relationship with Prince Charles, grabbed headlines around the world, but questions arose.

Bashir allegedly forged documents to obtain the interview, in which an ex-employee of the princess’ brother, Charles Spencer was named, and he wrote to the police alleging a security breach.

On Thursday, Scotland Yard said they would not be conducting a criminal probe.

Scotland Yard commander Alex Murray said: “In recent months the Metropolitan Police Service received correspondence alleging unlawful activity in connection with a documentary broadcast in 1995. This was carefully assessed by specialist detectives. They obtained legal advice from Metropolitan Police lawyers, independent counsel and from the Crown Prosecution Service.”

“Following this detailed assessment and in view of the advice we received, we have determined that it is not appropriate to begin a criminal investigation into these allegations. No further action will be taken,” Murray added. “In this matter, as in any other, should any significant new evidence come to light we will assess it.”

APPOINTMENT

Georgia Brown, director of European originals for Amazon Studios, will be the advisory chair for the 2021 Edinburgh TV Festival.

Brown will be the first advisory chair from a streaming service. She is an alumna of the Edinburgh TV Festival TV Foundation’s ‘Ones To Watch’ scheme.

New to the Festival board will be last year’s advisory chair and BBC’s director of factual, Patrick Holland, Whisper CEO Sunil Patel and Rogan Productions MD Soleta Rogan. BBC commissioning editor for documentaries, Carl Callam, has been appointed to the TV Foundation board.

‘Accelerating Change’ will be the theme of this year’s festival (Aug. 24-27), focusing on how change is happening in the TV business at every level.

COMMISSION

ITV Studios label Potato (“The Chase,” “Ninja Warrior U.K.”) has been commissioned by ITV2 for dating show “Ready to Mingle.” The show will follow a single girl in the search for her perfect partner, as 12 male suitors compete for her affections and the chance to win a big money prize. But in a twist, not all of the boys are single, with a number of them being guided by their partners in pursuit of the prize for themselves.