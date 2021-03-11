Princess Diana Interview Documentary Series Sells Major Territories – Global Bulletin

U.K. production funding and distribution agency Drive has sold two-part documentary series “The Diana Interview: Revenge of a Princess” to Channel Nine in Australia, REELZ in the U.S., TV 2 in Norway, Servus TV in Austria, RTL Netherlands and TVNOW in Germany, to broadcast this year.

Produced by Minnow Films for U.K. broadcaster ITV, the series focuses on the controversial 1995 interview when Diana, Princess of Wales, poured her heart out on current affairs show “Panorama” to BBC journalist Martin Bashir.

The series looks at what led to this watershed moment and hears from those who witnessed her marriage descend into tragedy and, through previously unseen documents and footage, as well as eyewitness territory from inside the interview room, discover how and why this extraordinary interview came about.

Drive has also sold 13-episode true crime series “Poisonous Liaisons” to AMC Networks’ streamer Sundance Now for North America; coral survival documentary “Reef Rescue” to NHK in Japan and PBS NOVA in the U.S.; LGBTQ focused documentary “Cured” to Israel’s Yes, ORF in Austria and SVT in Sweden; and 30-episode helicopter medics series “Helicopter ER” to Sky New Zealand and Spike in the Netherlands.

“Catfish U.K.” ViacomCBS International Studios U.K.

SERIES

“Catfish U.K.,” the U.K. version of cult U.S. show “Catfish: The TV Show” will premiere four episodes on MTV U.K. this spring, with six more episodes to follow later in the year.

Produced by ViacomCBS International Studios U.K., “Catfish U.K.” is the first international version of U.S. show. It follows the real-life stories of individuals in online relationships with partners they’ve never met in person.

Radio and TV presenter Julie Adenuga (“Greatness Only”) and writer and filmmaker Oobah Butler (“Vice Life Hacks With Oobah Butler”).

“Catfish U.K.” is commissioned by Craig Orr and Kerry Taylor for MTV International. The show is executive produced by Orr for MTV International and Kate Amarnani for ViacomCBS International Studios U.K.