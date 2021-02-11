Madeleine McCann Case Back in the Spotlight in Discovery Plus Original – Global Bulletin

Three-part Discovery Plus original documentary series “Prime Suspect: The Madeleine McCann Case,” examines the new German suspect Christian B for the first time, and his link to one of the world’s most well-known unsolved cases – Madeleine McCann’s disappearance.

British girl Madeleine McCann disappeared from her parents’ holiday apartment in Portugal in 2007. The German police are convinced that Madeleine’s abductor is sitting in a German jail, where he is serving a sentence for raping a 72-year-old woman in Praia da Luz, the holiday destination where McCann was abducted.

Produced by Danish Heartland TV and directed by Jesper H. Grand, the series features the participation of friends of the suspect, an ex-girlfriend and other key persons in the case, including the suspect’s defense counsel, the German prosecutor and the former Portuguese investigator.

The first episode will be available on Discovery Plus on Feb. 15 in the U.K., Italy, Spain, Poland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland. It will also premiere in India, the U.S., Germany, Portugal and South America later in 2021.