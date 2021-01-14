Global Distributors Set Virtual London Screenings Schedule – Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, London TV Screenings set for March; NENT, Dopamine pact for unscripted; Pact promotes Jane Muirhead; CinefestOz gets spinoff; and Eccho Rights sells “8 Words.”

The annual London TV Screenings event, where distributors All3Media International, Banijay Rights, eOne, Fremantle and ITV Studios will showcase their spring slates to international buyers, will take place March 1-12.

As previously announced, the screenings will be virtual this year, with the physical event due to return in 2022.

On March 3, Banijay Rights will highlight programming from its newly combined 88,000 hour multi-genre catalogue, while on March 4, All3Media International will present its scripted, formats and factual upfront titles. March 5 will see Fremantle showcase new titles from its scripted, factual, entertainment and lifestyle portfolio, and on March 9, eOne will introduce an all-new line-up of scripted & unscripted programming. On March 10, ITV Studios will present drama, formats and non-scripted titles.

From 2021, the London TV Screenings are scheduled to take place annually following the BBC Studios Showcase, currently scheduled for Feb.22-24.

PARTNERSHIP

NENT Studios U.K. (“The Dead Lands”) and Mexican independent studio Dopamine (“Hernan”), are extending their existing partnership to now cover unscripted projects, primarily from British producers. This new co-development deal will see Dopamine effectively co-commission programming alongside U.K. broadcasters and platforms. NENT Studios U.K.’s senior VP of acquisitions, Mette Kanne-Behrendsen, will be driving the editorial process.

The earlier scripted deal, which has psychological thriller “Close to Me” as its first project, sees the partners work together to co-finance, develop and produce English-language drama.

APPOINTMENT

U.K. producers’ org Pact has appointed Jane Muirhead as vice chair of Pact Council, the division that oversees the work of the trade body, signing off budgets and financial plans, as well as agreeing its policies, campaigns, terms of trade and collective agreements.

Muirhead co-founded Glasgow-based Raise the Roof Productions in 2010 and, as managing director, oversees all operations and the strategic direction of the company. In its 10 years, the company has delivered almost 600 hours of network TV that has sold worldwide. She also co-chairs the Scottish TV Working Group and sits on the Screen Skills TV funding committee.

FESTIVAL

Leading West Australian film festival CinefestOz is lending its name to a spinoff event CinefestOz Albany. The new festival will take place April 29-May 1, 2021 with in-person screenings in Albany, a town on the state’s southern coast, known for its settler sites, whaling and former penal colonies. Albany was also the setting for 2019 film “H Is For Happiness.” Making use of the Town Hall and the Orana Cinemas complex, CinefestOZ Albany will feature opening and closing night events, free community screenings, a short film competition and CinefestOz’s Cinesnaps schools program. Local artist and curator Annette Davis has taken on the role of CinefestOZ Albany event coordinator.

The 14th edition of the main CInefestOz festival will be held in Busselton, WA, Aug. 25-29, 2021.

SALES

International distributor Eccho Rights has entered an agreement with Greek broadcaster Skai to represent hit drama series “8 Words” on the international market, and will launch it as part of their line-up for next week’s NATPE Virtual Miami.

Now in its second season, the Make It Productions series is the story of a free spirited, passionate artist, and his brother, an ambitious and ruthless politician, who are caught in a love triangle, which is part of a spiralling web of secrets, lies and conspiracies that all started with eight words, uttered long ago.