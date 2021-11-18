ITV Studios Adds New Scripted Label 5 Acts Productions From Bad Wolf’s David P. Davis

ITV Studios has added a new label under its banner, David P. Davis’s 5 Acts Productions.

The Cardiff-based company will sit within Patrick Spence’s scripted Studio and focus on producing diverse drama for domestic and international markets. ITV Studios will handle international distribution.

Davis, who is the executive producer of the HBO and BBC drama hit “Industry,” will lead as creative director. He was previously at Bad Wolf and Left Bank where he worked on Philip K. Dick drama, “Electric Dreams.” He also worked on seasons 8 and 9 of “Doctor Who,” during Peter Capaldi’s tenure.

The roster of creative talent he has worked with includes Jack Thorne, David Farr, Toni Grisoni, Matthew Graham, Julian Jarrold and Marc Munden.

Davis began his career in the BBC’s Continuing Drama department, where he worked on shows including “Holby City” and “Casualty.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining ITV Studios to launch 5 Acts Productions,” said Davis. “From the moment I started discussions with Patrick and Julian, I realised this was a unique opportunity to give diverse storytelling a natural home.”

“I look forward to collaborating with writers and directors on their passion projects that might have been overlooked or misunderstood elsewhere. My focus will be on championing diversity in the purest sense of the word; I want to tell my stories, your stories, all stories, with great characters in 5 Acts.”

Patrick Spence said: “David represents everything we have been looking for: a passion for stories that have not yet been told, the talent to bring them to life and a vision for a new U.K. business that could actively enhance our industry.”

Julian Bellamy, MD, ITV Studios, said: “David joining us and launching the first label under Patrick’s Studio is fantastic news. Having heard David describe his vision and ambitions for 5 Acts Productions, I’m really excited about what comes next.”

ITV Studios is continuing to grow its U.K. scripted arm following the arrival of Spence, Nicola Shindler’s Quay Street Productions and Dominic-Treadwell-Collins’ Happy Prince, which joined existing companies such as World Productions, Mammoth Screen, Tall Story Pictures, Silverprint Pictures and Jeff Pope’s Factual Drama label.