Endeavor Content Invests in Scandinavian Production Company Nordic Drama Queens

Endeavor Content has backed new Scandinavian production company Nordic Drama Queens.

Nordic Drama Queens, based between Stockholm and Copenhagen, launches this fall and will develop “premium drama content from established and untapped voices with an international imprint.”

The company was formed by (pictured above, left to right) Sandra Harms, former managing director and producer at Miso Films Sweden (backed by Fremantle); Line Winther Skyum Funch, executive producer and founder of WISK; and Josefine Tengblad, an independent producer and former head of drama at TV4/CMore.

“In a time where content creation is rapidly evolving, everything still comes down to talent,” said Harms, Skyum Funch and Tengblad in a joint statement. “Our focus will center on talent partnerships. With Endeavor Content’s support and expertise, we will relentlessly pursue our goal to elevate stories that have not been told and in a way that resonates in the marketplace and with audiences around the world.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Josefine, Sandra and Line on their vision to build a Scandinavian-based footprint for premium local and international drama content,” said Chris Rice and Graham Taylor, co-presidents of Endeavor Content.

“Innovative storytelling has no borders and this new venture will provide opportunities to create stories from a wide variety of voices in a region that has already established itself as one of the top producers of global content.”

The partnership is the latest investment Endeavor Content has made in a European production company. They already have a minority stake in “The Night Manager” producer The Ink Factory as well as The Story Company, which was co-founded by ex-Lookout Point execs Damian Keogh and Simon Vaughan (“Les Miserables”) and ex-BBC Worldwide content chief Helen Jackson.