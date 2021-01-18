Disneyland Paris Delays Reopening By Two Months

Disneyland Paris has delayed its reopening by two months to April 2 as France tightens measures to contain the resurgence of COVID-19.

The company said on its Twitter account on Monday that “due to the prevailing conditions in Europe, Disneyland Paris will not reopen on the 13th of February as initially planned. If conditions permit, we will reopen Disneyland Paris on the 2nd of April, 2021 and will welcome reservations from that date forward.”

The park has been shuttered since Oct. 29. when France went into lockdown to curb the second wave of the pandemic. It had reopened in July after a four-month shutdown with enhanced health and safety protocols that included a limit on attendance and required advance ticketing and reservations.

Disney Parks in September announced plans to cut 28,000 jobs as a result of the pandemic’s overall toll on Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

France was placed under a nationwide 6pm curfew on Sunday as the number of deaths due to COVID-19 surpassed 70,000. Since the start of the vaccination campaign on Dec. 26, just under half a million people have been vaccinated.