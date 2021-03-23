‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Canadian Version ‘Escouade 99’ Sets Season Two – Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, TVA commissions second season of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s” Canadian version “Escouade 99”; Series Mania launches training program Eureka Series; U.K.’s Channel 4 hires digital commissioning head; and Russian series “Squared Zebra” wins Reed Midem award.

French Canadian network TVA has commissioned a second season of “Escouade 99,” the first international version of NBCUniversal Formats‘ hit series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Shooting on the second season has started in Quebec City, featuring the returning ensemble cast that includes Mickaël Gouin, Mylène Mackay, Guy Jodoin, Bianca Gervais, Léane Labrèche-Dor, Fayolle Jean Jr., Widemir Normil, Louis Champagne and Jean-Marc Dalphond. Patrice Ouimet (“District 31”) directs.

“Escouade 99” is produced by ComédiHa! in collaboration with Quebecor Content.

The first season launched on streaming service Club Illico last year and will debut on the TVA network on April 9.

TRAINING

Major European TV festival Series Mania and French film school La Fémis are launching Eureka Series, an intensive 14-week, full-time training course for writers and producers of television drama series from all over Europe. The course will select six writers and six producers from Europe who will learn from film school professionals from ECAM (Spain), the Lodz Film School (Poland), IFS (Germany), Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia (Italy) and Westerdals (Norway). The course culminates in a two-week residency, at the end of which projects will be pitched to a jury of broadcasters, including France Télévisions, RAI (Italy) and ZDF (Germany).

Eureka Series will be held in Lille Sept. 6–Dec. 10. The selected participants will be given the opportunity attend this year’s Series Mania Forum (Aug. 30–Sept. 1), a part of Series Mania, which runs Aug. 26–Sept. 2.

Sacha Khari Channel 4

APPOINTMENT

U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 has appointed Sacha Khari to the newly created role of head of digital commissioning, reporting into head of youth and digital, Karl Warner.

Khari will be responsible for all digital content commissioning and acquisition across social and digital platforms, working closely with 4Studio. He will oversee a team of digital commissioners, including Laura Marks and Navi Lamba.

Prior to joining Channel 4, Khari was group director of video at UNILAD, overseeing strategy, development, production and delivery of all original and commercial content globally, before moving over to the LADbible group as head of video.

AWARD

Animated preschool series “Squared Zebra” has won the “Animated Series with the Highest International Potential” award at the 26th Open Russian Animated Film Festival in Suzdal, from Reed Midem. The series is produced by Russia’s SMF Studio in cooperation with Channel One World Television Network and the producer and distributor of its international version is France’s Cyber Group Studios.

The producers receive accreditation and additional advertising opportunities for Mip Junior and Mipcom, which will be held in Cannes in October.

The series tells the story of a zebra with an unusual coloring, which, despite its external differences, makes friends with jungle inhabitants.