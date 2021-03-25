BBC Reveals Raft of New Arts and Music Commissions – Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, the BBC ups arts and music programming; BBC Studioworks hires Universal’s Katie Leveson; “Promising Young Woman” gets Sky Cinema release in the U.K.; HBO Europe commissions “The Informant”‘; Hulu picks up Israeli series “Juda”; and Zurich festival sets flagship venue.

BBC is doubling investments in arts and music programming on BBC Two over the next two years and will commit to at least eight major arts and music boxset series for BBC iPlayer each year.

A new structure will see arts and classical music TV commissioning fully integrated into BBC Content under the leadership of Patrick Holland as director of factual, arts and classical music.

The commissions include a documentary series telling the history of British creativity through iconic artworks and artifacts, featuring leading U.K. artists; a documentary exploration of forbidden art, hosted by classical studies professor Mary Beard; profiles on Daniel Barenboim, Sir Quentin Blake, Brian Catling, Jackie Collins, Delia Derbyshire, Sir Kazuo Ishiguro, Kae Tempest and Andy Warhol; and new commissions to mark key anniversaries for T.S. Eliot and James Joyce.

The commissions will also include singles exploring challenging cultural issues, including David Harewood (“The Night Manager”) exploring the blackface minstrelsy for historian David Olusoga’s Uplands Television.

In addition, new opera productions for TV announced have been announced for BBC Four.

Meanwhile, BBC Studioworks has appointed Katie Leveson as culture and transformation director. She will lead industry change to ensure career paths in TV studio craft, technical and delivery roles, such as engineering, audio, visual, electrical and scenic, are accessible to all and engage the next generation of aspiring diverse talent. She will report into BBC Studioworks’ CEO, Andrew Moultrie, and will also head up the HR team.

Leveson joins April 19 from Universal Pictures International where she is currently HR director for the international theatrical business. Prior to this, she was HR business partner for BBC Worldwide (now BBC Studios) supporting the content and brands divisions.

BBC Studioworks is a commercial subsidiary of the BBC providing studios and post production services to all the major TV broadcasters and production companies.

RELEASE

Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman” will bow directly on Sky Cinema in the U.K. on April 16, as U.K. cinemas remain shuttered for indoor screenings until at least May 17. The film join the Sky original film lineup in a partnership with Focus Features and Universal Pictures International.

Starring Carey Mulligan, the film is nominated for six BAFTAs and five Oscars.

“The Informant” © 2021 HBO Europe. All rights reserved. Photography - Orbital Strangers

COMMISSION

HBO Europe has greenlit the eight-part drama “The Informant,” written by Bálint Szentgyörgyi, who also directs alongside Áron Mátyássy and Bence Miklauzic.

The series follows 20-year-old Geri who is starting university in 1980s Hungary. Unbeknownst to his friends, Geri lives a second life as a government informant.

The series stars Gergely Váradi (“Guerilla”), Márton Patkós (“Sunset”), Júlia Szász (“Neither with You”), Abigél Szőke (“Those Who Remained”) and Szabolcs Thuróczy (“Golden Life”).

Producers are Anna Závorszky for HBO Europe and Viktória Petrányi for Proton Cinema. Executive Producers for HBO Europe are Camilla Curtis, Johnathan Young and Antony Root. Production services are provided by Proton Cinema.

Filming has begun in Budapest.

SALES

Banijay Rights has sold the second series of hit Israeli scripted series “Juda” to U.S. streamer Hulu.

Produced by United Studios of Israel for HOT, the second instalment of the vampire franchise is written by Zion Baruch, who also plays the lead role. In the season, Juda sets out to return his lost love while being chased by the young generation of Romanian vampires, as a new front opens against ISIS — backed French werewolves.

The second season of “Juda” was one of the most-watched shows of 2020 on HOT. It will premiere on Hulu March 30.

VENUE

The 17th Zurich Film Festival (Sept. 23 – Oct. 3) will screen films for the first time in the recently renovated Zurich Convention Centre. The venue’s main hall can accommodate up to 1,665 visitors. This will be the venue’s first large-scale event.

The festival will screen films in the new location from Sept. 27 through Oct. 1. Plans are also in the pipeline for the festival to screen films in the Convention Centre for the entire duration of future editions.