All3Media Sells ‘The Drowning’ Across the Globe – Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, All3Media International achieves global sales on “The Drowning”; Tokyo Broadcasting System and Zee Entertainment announce content partnership; Armoza Formats, The Film and TV Charity set appointments; and Shahid VIP reveals carriage deals.

All3Media International has sold four-part thriller “The Drowning” to AMC Networks’ streamers Sundance Now and Acorn TV. From May 6, the drama will stream simultaneously on Acorn TV in the U.S., Canada and Latin America, and on Sundance TV in the U.S. and Canada.

The series is also part of an All3Media International drama package acquisition by C More Entertainment for Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, in a deal that also includes “The Deceived,” “Blood,” “Mrs. Wilson,” “Strangers” and “The Sounds.” “The Drowning” has also been picked up by Sky Network Television for New Zealand and for TV/SVOD by Hellenic Telecommunications in Greece. Dazzler Media has secured DVD rights for U.K. and Ireland.

It was produced by Unstoppable Film & Television and All3Media International for the U.K.’s Channel 5 where it premiered to 2.8 million viewers. Written by Tim Dynevor (“Emmerdale”), “The Drowning” is directed by Carolina Giammetta (“Vera”) and produced by Mary McCarthy.

CONTENT PARTNERSHIP

The Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS) network is partnering with Indian media conglomerate Zee Entertainment to produce content for the local and global markets, TBS announced.

The first project in the new alliance is “The Spiceman Trails: Asia,” a food travelogue focusing on the spices found in Asia cuisines, from their past roots to how they are made, sold and used in the present. The countries to be covered include Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and India.

TBS and Zee will also combine their experience and expertise in a range of formats, with dramas, documentaries, variety shows and movies among the possibilities.

Salomé Peillon Armoza Formats

APPOINTMENTS

Israel-based content creator and distributor Armoza Formats, part of ITV Studios, has appointed Salomé Peillon as head of sales, and Elizaveta Makarova as sales executive for Eastern Europe and CIS.

Peillon joined the company’s sales department in 2015 as sales executive for Latin-speaking Europe and French Canada, where she shepherded scripted comedy “La Famiglia” to adaptations in Cyprus, Greece, and Russia.

Louise Benson Film and TV Charity

Meanwhile, Louise Benson has joined The Film and TV Charity as director of development where she will focus on delivering a fundraising strategy to secure the long-term sustainability of the charity. She will initially work alongside Kate Wilson, the charity’s interim director of development.

Benson was most recently director and VP of events at Cannes Lions, where she championed equality-focused talent schemes as well as a range of sustainability initiatives. She was previously director of Edinburgh International Television Festival.

CARRIAGE DEAL

Shahid VIP, the premium, subscription-based service of leading Arabic streaming platform Shahid, will carry French channels M6 International (distributed by THEMA) and TiJi, as well as Arabic-speaking channel Gulli Bil Arabi.

Programming on M6 International includes finance and economy show “Capital,” fashion docu-reality program “Les Reines du Shopping” and current affairs show “66 Minutes,” while animated shows on TiJi, which is dedicated to early learning content, includes “Oum le Dauphin Blanc,” “Loup” and “Maya l’Abeille.”

Programming on Gulli Bil Arabi, aimed at entertaining Arabic-speaking children, includes “The Adventures of Nasreddin,” “Suhail” and “Jamillah & Aladdin.”

TALENT MANAGEMENT

Former Gleam Futures and Endemol Shine talent managers Elspeth Rae and Bronagh Monahan have launched talent and entertainment company, MonRae Management.

Rae was previously MD of Endemol Shine U.K. owned production label, Cut & Mustard, while Monahan first started managing talent at Gleam Futures U.K., and recently has been developing and producing talent-led projects at BBC Studios TalentWorks.

Their talent roster includes prolific gaming streamer DanTDM who has just surpassed 25 million YouTube subscribers; Swedish podcasters Jenny and David Mustard; filmmaker, YouTube Creator for Change ambassador and presenter Nadir Nahdi; Fordzilla’s ESports U.K. team captain Theo Thomas a.k.a. BlackPanthaa; entrepreneur, broadcaster and chef John Quilter; Vogue beauty journalist and podcast host Twiggy Jalloh; Esports host and podcaster Adam Savage; makeup artist and founder of #FILTERDROP Sasha Pallari, #Merky author and financial wellness coach Bola Sol; and YouTube Gaming pioneer Yammy.