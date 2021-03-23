Producer Ted Hope to Co-Lead New ASU Entertainment Management Program

Producer Ted Hope will co-lead a new entertainment and creative industries program at Arizona State University. The program, which offers a Master of Arts in Global Affairs and Management in the Creative Industries (MGCI), is powered by ASU’s Thunderbird School of Global Management in collaboration with the Sidney Poitier New American Film School.

The graduate degree program will kick off this fall in downtown Los Angeles at the ASU California Center in the Herald Examiner building. The MGCI is tailored toward those pursuing leadership careers in film, TV, music, virtual reality, gaming, design, sports and more.

Hope, the former co-head at Amazon Movies, will serve as the marquee professor of practice, sharing with students his 30-plus years of experience in development, production and the streaming industry. He will also spearhead the new ASU Film Spark Global Vision Lab, which aims to spur innovations in business and content while fostering diversity and equity in the workforce.

“Thunderbird, Herberger Institute, ASU and I share the same mission to not just always be learning and innovating but to make sure we measure ourselves on how inclusive we can be,” said Hope.

Hope has produced over 70 independent films throughout his career, including “The Wedding Banquet,” “The Ice Storm” and “Adventureland.” During his tenure at Amazon, he oversaw Oscar-winning films like “Manchester by the Sea” and “The Salesman,” along with the recently nominated “Sound of Metal.”

Hope’s involvement at ASU is not his first venture into education and thought leadership. In 2011, he founded NYU’s Cinema Research Institute, and as the executive director of the San Francisco Film Society, he started the Artist to Entrepreneur program. He has also written a book, “Hope for Film: A Producer’s Journey Across the Revolutions of Indie Film and Global Streaming,” which is in its second edition.