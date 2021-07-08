United Media Asia Planning Production Hub in Bali

United Media Asia, an Indonesian content finance company, is planning to establish a film and TV production hub in Bali. The company claims to have support from Sandiaga Uno, the Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy.

“I am very excited to see United Media Asia’s effort to build and cultivate Bali as a world class hub for international content,” said Uno in a statement provided to Variety by U.S. talent firm Creative Artists Agency.

“UMA is a promising company with an advanced vision to promote Indonesia’s best assets of arts, creativity and culture while at the same time bridging the gap between Asia’s creative with Hollywood’s cinematic universe.”

Bali is a volcanic island popular with international tourists. It is also a Hindu-majority province in Muslim-majority Indonesia, something that may provide it more leeway in attracting international productions. No details of the production hub were available.

“UMA will employ thousands of local talent to bolster the Bali economy, which has been severely impacted by the global pandemic,” the statement continued.

Indonesia has been badly hit by COVID-19. On Thursday the country notched its all-time record daily infection total of 38,400 new infections, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Its record high daily death total, of 1,040, occurred a day earlier. The massive country of over 260 million has also been slow to inoculate its population. Only 49 million vaccinations have been administered and only 5.4% of the population is considered to be fully vaccinated.

UMA, founded by actor and former associate of tech group GoJek, Michy Gustavia, has previously claimed to operate a $20 million production fund.