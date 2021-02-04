U.K. Regulator Revokes TV Broadcast License of China’s CGTN

The U.K.’s broadcast regulator Ofcom said Thursday that it had revoked the license of CGTN, the overseas arm of China Central Television. The move is likely to increase tensions between the two already fractious countries.

Ofcom explained that it had “withdrawn the license for CGTN to broadcast in the UK, after its investigation concluded that the license is wrongfully held by Star China Media Limited.”

While that reads like a technicality, the regulator explained that licensees must have editorial control over the licensed service. In addition, license holders cannot be controlled by political bodies. CGTN fell foul on these two counts because editorial control rests with CCTV, which is ultimately controlled by the Communist Party of China, and Star China Media “is the distributor of the CGTN service in the UK, rather than the provider of the service,” Ofcom explained.

“In addition, (Ofcom) have been unable to grant an application to transfer the licence to an entity called China Global Television Network Corporation (CGTNC). This is because crucial information was missing from the application, and because we consider that CGTNC would be disqualified from holding a license, as it is controlled by a body which is ultimately controlled by the Chinese Communist Party,” Ofcom continued.

Previously, CGTN was found to be in breach of Ofcom’s Broadcasting Code for failing to preserve due impartiality in its coverage of the Hong Kong protests. These constituted a “serious breach” of the U.K.’s fairness and privacy rules. “We expect to conclude separate sanctions proceedings against CGTN for due impartiality and fairness and privacy breaches shortly,” the Ofcom statement said.

Ofcom also has three other ongoing fairness and privacy investigations about content on CGTN service. These remain ongoing, pending further consideration.

– More to follow