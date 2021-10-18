Screen Queensland to Open Studio Complex in Cairns

State film funding body Screen Queensland is to inject A$6.8 million ($.05 million) towards the construction of a new studio facility in Cairns, at the northern end of Queensland, Australia.

The Screen Queensland Studios complex will house a sound stage and support facilities, including production offices, construction, wardrobe, and hair and makeup departments, an events space and permanent creative tenancy opportunities.

The 6,500 square metre (69,965 sqft) site is situated on a 4.8 hectare (11.9 acres) footprint, that is a five-minute drive from central Cairns and 13 minutes from the international airport. The facility is expected to be open from mid-2022 and service film and TV productions.

Screen Queensland Studios, Cairns will complement Screen Queensland Studios in Brisbane in the state’s capital, and Village Roadshow Studios on the Gold creating a state-wide studios network. The ‘Far North’ is known for spectacular landscapes that include tropical rainforests, white sandy beaches and remote island oases.

Currently filming at Mission Beach south of Cairns is “Irreverent,” a Matchbox Pictures drama series for Universal Studios Group about a criminal who poses as the new church reverend in a small reef town.

Other recent productions in Far North Queensland include “This Little Love of Mine,” which rated number one on Netflix in the U.K., and Network Ten series “Dive Club” also released on Netflix. Both were produced by Queensland’s The Steve Jaggi Company.

Screen Queensland said” “The region is also home to expert local screen businesses such as the First Nations-led Lone Star Productions, the team behind the NITV and SBS food and travel program ‘Strait to the Plate,’ and cinematographers BioPixel and BioQuest who worked on David Attenborough’s ‘Life In Colour.’

Queensland has enjoyed a record year of production, including 41 local and international productions in 2020-21, including Ron Howard’s “Thirteen Lives,” “Escape from Spiderhead,” “Young Rock” (Seasons 1 & 2), “The Wilds” (Season 2), “The Portable Door,” “True Spirit” and “Nautilus.”

Universal Studios Group’s “Joe Exotic” is currently in production at Screen Queensland Studios in Brisbane, where “Young Rock” (Season 1) also filmed earlier in the year.