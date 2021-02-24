Disney Appoints Jessica Kam-Engle to Head Content Development in Asia

Veteran producer and executive Jessica Kam-Engle has been appointed by The Walt Disney Company to head content and development in the Asia Pacific region. The hire is one of several management changes across the company’s media and entertainment distribution segment, which includes the direct-to-consumer, studio distribution, media networks, and content distribution businesses.

Until last year Kam-Engle was head of original production at HBO Asia. Between 2008-2016 she was an independent film producer based in Beijing and Hong Kong. During that time she produced 10 feature films including critically acclaimed “The Piano in a Factory” and blockbuster “Just Another Pandora’s Box.” Prior to this, Jessica held various regional marketing and sales roles at Hong Kong studio Celestial Pictures. She has also held roles at MTV Asia, MGM Gold Network, Dow Jones Newswires and began her career as a finance intern at The Walt Disney Studios in Burbank in 1995.

She will report to Luke Kang, president, The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific, and be expected to lead Disney’s initiatives in locally-relevant original content. “Content and development teams in each APAC market will report to her, as well as their respective in-market leaders. As the group rolls out the various iterations of the Disney Plus streaming platform in Asia, they will be responsible for developing, producing, and acquiring content to expand the direct-to-consumer offerings.

“(Kam-Engle’s) expertise, extensive range of experiences, and production achievements will accelerate our ambitions to deliver world-class content from the region to audiences in the Asia Pacific region and beyond,” said Kang in a statement.

Kang also announced a string of other executive changes across markets and business sectors.

Kylie Watson-Wheeler remains MD, The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand, and will also take on expanded dual responsibility as head of ESPN & National Geographic, APAC. Carol Choi remains MD and representative director, The Walt Disney Company Japan and will also take on expanded dual responsibility as head of franchise marketing, APAC. David Shin expands his remit as GM, The Walt Disney Company in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia (excluding Indonesia) with dual responsibility as head of media networks, APAC. Tom Oh is newly appointed as GM and representative director, The Walt Disney Company Korea. Vineet Puri is newly appointed as GM, The Walt Disney Company Indonesia. Kang will continue to manage Mainland China directly.

Among the business sectors Jay Trinidad expands his remit as GM, direct-to-consumer, APAC.

John Hsu expands his remit as GM, studio distribution, APAC (including theatrical, music and live entertainment) and will continue to have direct responsibility for the business in Mainland China.

Angela Wang expands her remit as GM, content sales, APAC and will continue to have direct responsibility for the business in Mainland China.

Following the launches of Disney Plus Hotstar Indonesia and Disney Plus Singapore and laying the foundation for future direct-to-consumer strategy across Southeast Asia, Amit Malhotra will take on a new role as the head of commercial development, APAC, reporting directly to Kang.