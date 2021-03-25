James Murdoch, Kevin Mayer and Bela Bajaria Head APOS Speaker Lineup

James Murdoch, Kevin Mayer and Bela Bajaria are among the prominent executives lining up to speak at the upcoming APOS conference on Asian media affairs.

The conference is operated by consultancy Media Partners Asia and has for several years been held as an in-person event in Bali, Indonesia. Coronavirus reshaped last year’s APOS into a two-part all-online affair.

For 2021, APOS will consist of a three-day Asia Pacific-focused conference, running April 20-22, 2021. That will be followed by APOS India, to be held virtually on June 22-23, and a broader Asia and Middle East virtual conference on Sept. 1-3.

Former 21st Century Fox executive, Murdoch is founder and CEO of Lupa Systems. Mayer, previously a senior executive at Disney and TikTok, is now chairman of DAZN and co-CEO of Forest Road. Bajaria is VP of global TV at Netflix.

Other confirmed speakers include: “Parasite” producer Kwak Sin-ae; Amanda Laing, chief commercial and content officer at Australia’s Foxtel; Yang Xianghua, president of membership and overseas business at Chinese streamer iQIYI; Hian Goh, founder and general partner at Openspace Ventures; Janice Lee, CEO, Viu and MD, PCCW Media Group; Raffaele Annecchino, president & CEO, ViacomCBS Networks International; Clement Schwebig, head of India, Southeast Asia and Korea for WarnerMedia; and Allen Lau, CEO & co-founder of Wattpad.

“The first edition of APOS 2021 offers unique insight into the key players shaping digital ecosystems across Asia’s most dynamic markets and global geographies, measuring the pulse of innovation and pace of investment across products and platforms while providing a barometer for the commercial health of media & telecoms,” said Vivek Couto, executive director of Media Partners Asia.

Variety is a media partner of the event.