Hong Kong Disneyland to Reopen This Week

The Hong Kong Disneyland theme park will reopen on Friday (Feb. 19, 2021) after being closed due to a fourth wave of the coronavirus outbreak in the city. All visitors will have to provide their contact details to the operator.

Hong Kong Disneyland was closed twice previously in 2020 due to virus surges. The third reopening move was announced Wednesday and came after the city’s health authorities found only eight new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, allowing government to announce a relaxation of some social distancing measures.

The new measures allow the territory’s two large tourist attractions to reopen and its cinemas to restart. Ocean Park, which recently secured a government bailout and announced plans for a business overhaul, will reopen on Thursday.

Hong Kong Disneyland will run a five-day per week operation, with closures on Tuesdays and Thursdays (except public holidays and special days) until further notice. Additionally, capacity will be controlled in accordance with the government regulations, though the park has not published a percentage figure.

Park visitors must make advanced reservations and complete a health declaration at the time of booking. “(On arrival) park visitors are required to scan the (government developed) LeaveHomeSafe QR code or register their names, contact numbers, and date and time of visit before entering the premises,” park management said in a statement. For park staff involved in operations there will be mandatory COVID-19 testing every 14 days.

The new measures are in addition to previously applied requirements on temperature screening, the wearing of face masks, social distancing, and increased cleaning and sanitization.

“Our park will be reopened on February 19, to welcome guests to experience the magic of our 15th anniversary and our new Castle of Magical Dreams. I want to give thanks for the support of our guests and the countless efforts from our cast members during this challenging time,” said Michael Moriarty, MD of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.

Hong Kong Disneyland is 52% owned by the city’s government and 48% controlled by Walt Disney. In pre-COVID 2019 it welcomed 6.5 million visitors.