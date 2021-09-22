CAA Sports Expands in Asia With Singapore Office and Hires

CAA Sports, part of entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency, is to open a new office in Singapore and has hired Adrian Staiti to the newly created position of president, APAC. He will report to head of CAA Sports International Matthew O’Donohoe.

Staiti was previously president of APAC and president of global sales for SportFive (formerly known as Lagardere Sports). He will be joined in the new office by Samantha Chen, who relocates from CAA Sports’ London office and becomes executive VP of partnerships & strategic development in APAC.

Staiti will expand the agency’s sports role in Asia in areas including talent representation, property and talent sales and sponsorship, brand consulting, corporate social responsibility, executive search, media, hospitality and facility/venue consulting.

“Adrian is a world-class executive with a proven track record of success and shared vision for growth,” said O’Donohoe.

Prior to joining SportFive in 2011, Staiti was a senior VP of Spectra and Comcast-Spectacor. He oversaw an extensive team responsible for the commercialization of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers, Wells Fargo Center, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and Bon Jovi world concert tours.

“As the fastest growing economic region in the world and home to more than 50% of the global population, the markets of Asia are ripe with opportunities spanning various business verticals for CAA Sports,” said Staiti. CAA Sports is currently present in Asia with two offices, both in mainland China.

Clients with relevance in Asia include: soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, baseball sensation Shohei Otani, Korean soccer player Son Heung-min, soccer manager Jose Mourinho, Formula One, Red Bull Racing, Australian F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, Riot Games, and basketball’s LA Clippers.

Originally hailing from Singapore, Chen joined CAA Sports in 2018 and in 2020, she was included in the prestigious Leaders in Sports Under 40 list. Prior to joining CAA Sports, Chen served in leadership positions at Manchester United Football Club and Google.

CAA Sports has seen several changes in the past year. Rob DeAngelis and Rob Slocum were named global co-heads of CAA Sports’ property sales division, which has completed more than $5 billion in sponsorship business on behalf of clients, including Formula 1, Red Bull Racing, Golden State Warriors, NCAA, Riot Games, USTA, and USGA. Veteran brand marketing executive Samira Zebian was appointed head of business solutions. In late 2020, sports media executive James Elliott joined CAA’s merchant bank Evolution Media Capital as head of sports media, in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.