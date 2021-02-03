How to Watch the 2021 Golden Globe Nominations

With the 2021 Golden Globes just around the corner, nominations will be announced this Wednesday at 5:35 a.m. PT/8:35 a.m. ET. The announcement will livestream on the Golden Globes’ official website.

Former Golden Globe winners Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson will reveal the nominees live on “Today.” The first 12 categories will be simulcast by “E! News,” which will also announce the remaining categories on E! Online and E! News digital platforms, including YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

The ceremony typically takes place the first Sunday of the calendar year, but the COVID-19 pandemic required the Golden Globes push to a later date. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the change last June following the Academy Awards’ postponement to April 25. It also extended its eligibility period for motion pictures to Feb. 28, though the eligibility period for television programs remained unchanged and capped on Dec. 31, 2020.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic heavily burdened theaters, there was no shortage of buzzy films throughout the year. Launching from last year’s Sundance Film Festival, “Promising Young Woman” garnered acclaim without being tied to a streamer. On the other hand, Netflix rolled out a plethora of award-worthy contenders, including “The Trial of Chicago 7,” “Mank,” “Midnight Sky” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Variety’s Clayton Davis predicts these could be among Wednesday’s nominations for best director.

“One Night in Miami” may see multiple nominations, even in a single category. Variety anticipates Leslie Odom, Jr. and Kingsley Ben-Adir will be nominated for best supporting actor. The two went ideologically head-to-head as Sam Cooke and Malcolm X, respectively, in the Regina King-directed film. Variety also expects nominations in this category for Daniel Kaluuya as Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Chadwick Boseman in “Da 5 Bloods” and Bill Murray in “On the Rocks.”

“This category could take a very different shape than what could ultimately end up happening with the Academy,” Davis noted. “The HFPA has had trouble in the past building a consensus around a large ensemble.”

The Golden Globes will take place on Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. PT at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., airing on NBC. Celebrating its 78th year, the virtual event will be hosted by comedic duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. The Golden Globes are voted on by the HFPA, which is made up of about 90 international journalists.