Variety Earns GLAAD Media Award Nomination for Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

The 32nd GLAAD Media Awards have nominated Variety for outstanding magazine overall coverage.

This is the third consecutive year that Variety has been nominated in the category, which it won in 2019. Among the coverage that Variety submitted to be considered: our annual Pride issue, which in 2020 featured Cara Delevingne on the cover, talking about her pansexual identity, as well as profiles of De Brat and LBGTQ couples in the industry.

“Thank you so much GLAAD for recognizing our latest Pride Issue and all of our efforts to cover the vital issues facing the LGBTQ community and profile so many extraordinary people throughout the year,” said Variety editor-in-chief Claudia Eller.

Since 1990, GLAAD has highlighted the best in film, television, journalism and digital media for its fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.

Variety‘s Pride issue featured 34 pages of stories about queer actors, executives, story tellers and artists in in the industry.

In our profile of Delevingne, written by Variety’s executive editor Ramin Setoodeh, the English actor and model talks about how she struggled to come out as queer when she was a teenager. “I didn’t want to upset my family,” Delevingne says. “I was deeply unhappy and depressed. When you don’t accept a part of yourself or love yourself, it’s like you’re not there, almost.”

As part of the issue, photo director Jennifer Dorn choreographed eight photo shoots throughout Los Angeles, to photograph LGBTQ industry couples (safely) in quarantine outside their homes — including Melissa Etheridge and Linda Wallem; Adair Curtis and Jason Bolden; Greg Berlanti and Robbie Rogers; and Brad and George Takei.

Variety‘s chief TV critics contributed to the issue: Daniel D’Addario profiled Indya Moore of “Pose,” and Caroline Framke wrote about the trend of drag shows going digital during COVID-19.

James Patrick Herman interviewed rapper and radio star De Brat about her decision to come out as a lesbian at the age of 46.

In our annual “Power of Pride” list — compiled by a team that includes senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin, artisans editor Jazz Tangcay and senior entertainment writer Adam Vary — the magazine highlights 38 industry power players, from Apple chief Tim Cook (the first Fortune 500 CEO to come out as gay) to actress Beanie Feldstein (“Lady Bird,” “Booksmart”).

The list also included Kenny Ortega, who sent the internet buzzing with the acknowledgement that “High School Musical” jazz square aficionado Ryan Evans is gay. “We decided he’d probably going to come out in college,” Ortega said. “It was less about coming out and just more about letting his true colors come forward.

In another feature in the issue, social media editor Meg Zukin reported on how gender non-conforming actors are changing Hollywood. Her story talks about how cisgender actors land most roles and that many in the industry view not identifying with a single gender as a passing trend. Tommy Dorfman, known for their role in “13 Reasons Why,” explained how they are changing that.

“I am writing roles that I feel will change the narrative and open doors,” Dorfman said. “I decided that I was going to stop trying to convince older, more established heads of studios or networks to understand me and get me, and focus more on developing relationships with people who already do.”

Variety also included coverage by senior film writer Matt Donnelly, who reported on how transgender actors are shut out of studios films, and editor-at-large Kate Aurthur, who profiled Clea DuVall for directing “Happiest Season.”

In addition to Variety, The Advocate, Billboard, People and Plus are nominated for outstanding magazine overall coverage. The virtual ceremony will honor winners in April.

Read the full list of GLAAD Media Award nominees here.