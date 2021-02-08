‘Nomadland’ Takes Top Prizes at Toronto Critics’ Awards, Riz Ahmed Wins Best Actor

“Nomadland” won best picture, best director for Chloé Zhao and best actress for Frances McDormand at the 24th annual Toronto Film Critics’ Awards (TFCA), while Riz Ahmed won best actor for “Sound of Metal.”

The awards were voted on by TFCA members at a virtual meeting on Sunday. They will be presented along with the Rogers best Canadian film award at a virtual gala in Toronto on March 9. The three finalists for the CAD$100,000 ($78,250) Rogers award are “And the Birds Rained Down” by Louise Archambault, “Anne at 13,000 Ft.” by Kazik Radwanski and “White Lie” by Yonah Lewis and Calvin Thomas. Runners-up will each receive CAD$5,000 ($3,912).

Maria Bakalova won best supporting actress for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” while Daniel Kaluuya won best supporting actor for “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

Lee Isaac Chung won best screenplay for “Minari,” and Radha Blank’s “The Forty-Year Old Version” won best first feature. Juliano Dornelles and Kleber Mendonca Filho’s “Bacurau” won best international film, while Alexander Nanau’s “Collective” won the Allan King documentary film award. Tomm Moore’s “Wolfwalkers” was named best animated feature.

Jason Ryle, an Indigenous producer, curator and story editor who is the outgoing executive director of the imagineNATIVE Film Festival, is the 2021 recipient of the Clyde Gilmour Award. Named for the Toronto Star film critic, the award recognizes a Canadian industry figure who has made a substantial and outstanding contribution to the advancement and/or history of Canadian cinema.

Kelly Fyffe-Marshall was announced the winner of the Jay Scott Prize for emerging artist. Her short film “Black Bodies” debuted to international acclaim last year and earned her a shot at her first feature. The award is named for the late Globe & Mail critic who championed young film talent.

The Cineplex Entertainment Emerging Critic Award went, in a tie vote, to Mark Hanson and Rose Ho.

The full list of 2020 TFCA winners and runners-up:

BEST PICTURE

WINNER

“Nomadland”

RUNNERS-UP

“First Cow”

“Minari”

BEST ACTOR

WINNER

Riz Ahmed – “Sound of Metal”

RUNNERS-UP

Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Mads Mikkelsen – “Another Round”

BEST ACTRESS

WINNER

Frances McDormand – “Nomadland”

RUNNERS-UP

Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Sidney Flanigan – “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

WINNER

Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

RUNNERS-UP

Leslie Odom, Jr. – “One Night in Miami”

Paul Raci – “Sound of Metal”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

WINNER

Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

RUNNERS-UP

Olivia Colman – “The Father”

Yuh-jung Youn – “Minari”

BEST DIRECTOR

Chloé Zao – “Nomadland”

RUNNERS-UP

Kelly Reichardt – “First Cow”

Lee Isaac Chung – “Minari”

BEST SCREENPLAY

WINNER

“Minari”

RUNNERS-UP

“Nomadland”

“Sound of Metal”

BEST FIRST FEATURE

WINNER

“The Forty-Year-Old Version”

RUNNERS-UP

“The Father”

“Promising Young Woman”

ANIMATED FEATURE

WINNER

“Wolfwalkers”

RUNNERS-UP

“Soul”

“The Willoughbys”

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

WINNER

“Bacurau”

RUNNERS-UP

“Another Round”

“Beanpole”

BEST DOCUMENTARY

WINNER

“Collective”

RUNNERS-UP

“Time”

“Crip Camp”

“David Byrne’s American Utopia”

ROGERS BEST CANADIAN FILM

“And the Birds Rained Down”

“Anne at 13,000 Ft.”

“White Lie”

CLYDE GILMOUR AWARD

Jason Ryle

JAY SCOTT AWARD

Kelly Fyffe-Marshall

TFCA EMERGING CRITIC AWARD

Mark Hanson

Rose Ho