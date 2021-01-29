‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ Honored by Palm Springs International Film Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7″ director Aaron Sorkin and the film’s cast will receive the Vanguard Award from the Palm Springs International Film Awards.

“‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ is a thrilling court-room drama that chronicles the highlights of the historic trial that sought to punish activists for inciting riots outside of the 1968 Democratic National Convention,” Harold Matzner, the festival chairman, said. “Writer and director Aaron Sorkin has created a thought-provoking film featuring outstanding performances from a powerhouse cast that includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Jeremy Strong and more.”

Past recipients of the ensemble award include Academy Award winners for best picture, such as Peter Farrelly’s “Green Book” and Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water.” The Vanguard Award is a group honor distinguishing a film’s cast and director in recognition of their work on a superb film project.

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” joins this year’s previously announced honorees Riz Ahmed (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor), Carey Mulligan (International Star Award), Gary Oldman (Chairman’s Award) and Chloé Zhao (Director of the Year Award).

The drama follows the fallout and the infamous trial after what was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard.

Though the Palm Springs Film Festival and gala ceremony will not return until 2022, the festival will honor excellence in film this year at a tribute airing on “Entertainment Tonight” Feb. 11 and Feb. 25. The festival also plans to move ahead with the Palm Springs ShortFest in June.