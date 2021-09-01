Telluride Film Festival Lineup Includes ‘Belfast,’ ‘King Richard’ and ‘Spencer’

Celebrating its 48th edition, the Telluride Film Festival announced its official programming selections, which include world premieres of Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” Mike Mills’ “C’mon C’mon,” Joe Wright’s “Cyrano” and Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard.”

Also on the docket are Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Hand of God,” Céline Sciamma’s “Petite Maman” and Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer.” Larraín’s film is opening the Venice Film Festival, where several of the films are screening before debuting Stateside in Colorado.

From the documentary side, festivalgoers will get a smorgasbord of subjects from acclaimed filmmakers such Todd Haynes (“The Velvet Underground”), Lisa Hurwitz (“The Automat”), Liz Garbus (“Becoming Cousteau”) and Sam Pollard and Rex Miller (“Citizen Ashe”).

From the international circuit, selections include the Sundance hit “Flee” from Jonas Poher Rasmussen, an international animated documentary that distributor Neon hopes will make the cut in those races as well as for best picture. In addition, films that played at Cannes are angling for another boost to their visibility with titles like “Bergman Island” from Mia Hansen-Løve, “Cow” from Andrea Arnold, “A Hero” from Asghar Farhadi and “Red Rocket” from Sean Baker set to premiere Stateside.

Telluride co-director Julie Huntsinger says this year’s lineup shows “a lot of expressions of hopefulness and joy, which have many different, and new voices.”

After the pandemic forced Telluride to cancel its annual festivities last year, studios are eager to get their films in front of audiences, even with the delta variant surging in the United States. “I feel good about all of our measures,” Huntsinger says. “We’re batting about 800 right now, which is really good. There was a last-minute decline just this morning for somebody. We’ve turned to senators, lawyers and people to help us, but the situation in Afghanistan also complicates things because the State Department is overwhelmed.”

The only film without talent attending is Australian director Jennifer Peedom’s documentary “River.” Her 2015 film “Sherpa” famously replaced the Aretha Franklin documentary “Amazing Grace,” which was pulled from the Telluride lineup following a lawsuit.

Huntsinger adds, “What we show, we contend is the best,” which she highlights with examples including Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial and screenwriting debut with Olivia Colman and Green’s biographical drama with Will Smith. “There’s a freshness to so many of these movies.”

Women directed 18 of the 34 movies in the lineup, a solid representation that will hopefully result in another strong awards season for diverse voices after best director nominations last year for Emerald Fennell and Chloe Zhao.

On Thursday afternoon, media outlets and press will be treated to the patron screening, an annual tradition that delivers a “secret screening” not announced in the programming. Past screenings have included James Mangold’s “Ford v Ferrari” and the documentary “He Named Me Malala.” Huntsinger confirms to Variety that the patron screening will not be Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” which debuted at Cannes, or Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter” with Oscar Isaac. But that doesn’t eliminate the possibility of either popping up as special screenings over the five-day fest.

As movie theaters struggle along on life support following a cataclysmic year, Huntsinger says, “I think the interesting experiment with Disney Plus and HBO Max is that we can see movies always, and we’ll watch them again, especially people like us who really love them. I’ll watch ‘Black Widow’ a bunch of different ways, and especially these docs that we have playing, that look glorious on the big screen.”

The 2021 Silver Medallion Awards, given to recognize an artist’s significant contribution to the world of cinema, will be presented along with screenings of their films to Oscar nominee Riz Ahmed (for “Encounter”), Oscar-winner Jane Campion (for “The Power of the Dog”) and Emmy-winner Peter Dinklage (for “Cyrano”).

The 48th Telluride Film Festival will run Sept. 2 through Sept. 6. The full lineup is below.

“The Velvet Underground”

Main Program

Academy Award-winner Barry Jenkins, who serves as this year’s guest director, also serves as a key collaborator in the festival’s programming decisions. He has curated the following retrospective selections:

“West Indies” (1979) – dir. Med Hondo, France/Mauritania/Algeria

“Chocolat” (1988) – dir. Claire Denis, France

“Looking for Langston” (1989) – dir. Isaac Julien, U.K.

“Garden” (2003) – dir. Ruthie Shatz, Adi Barash, Israel

In-person: Adi Barash, Ruthie Shatz

In-person: Adi Barash, Ruthie Shatz “Kahlil Joseph: Selected Works”

In-person Kahlil Joseph

In-person Kahlil Joseph “Russian Ark” (2003) – dir. Aleksandr Sokurov, Russia

Additional film revival programs include:

“The Apaches of Athens” (1929) – dir. Dimítrios Gaziadis, Greece

“Fragment of an Empire” (1929) – dir. Fridrikh Ermler, USSR

To be followed by the presentation of the Special Medallion award to film scholar Annette Insdorf

Backlot

Telluride’s intimate screening room featuring behind-the-scenes movies and portraits of artists, musicians and filmmakers include:

“Andrei Tarkovsky: A Cinema Prayer” (2019) – dir. Andrei Tarkovsky, Italy/Russia/Sweden

“Bernsteins’ Wall” (2021) – dir. Douglas Tirola, U.S.

In-person: Douglas Tirola

In-person: Douglas Tirola “Dark Frames” (2021) – dir. Tom Thurman, U.S.

In-person: Tom Thurman

In-person: Tom Thurman “Edna” (2021) – dir. Eryk Rocha, Brazil

In-person: Eryk Rocha

In-person: Eryk Rocha “Joyce Carol Oates: A Body in the Service of Mind” (2021) – dir. Stig Björkman, Sweden

“Land of Gold” (2021) – dir. Peter Sellars, U.S.

In-person: Jon Else, Peter Sellars

In-person: Jon Else, Peter Sellars “Songs for Drella” (1990) – dir. Ed Lachman, U.S.

In-person Ed Lachman

In-person Ed Lachman “Stay Prayed Up” (2021) – dir. D.L. Anderson, Matt Durning, U.S.

In-person: D.L. Anderson, Matt Durning, Phil Cook, Lena Mae Perry

In-person: D.L. Anderson, Matt Durning, Phil Cook, Lena Mae Perry “The Story of Looking” (2021) – dir. Mark Cousins, U.K.

“Three Minutes – A Lengthening” (2021) – dir. Bianca Stigter, Netherlands, U.K.

“The Village Detective: A Song Cycle” (2021) – dir. Bill Morrison, U.S.

In-person: Bill Morrison

Other special screenings that will play throughout the festival include:

“Lead Me Home” (2021) – dir. Jon Shenk, Pedro Kos, U.S. – short film

In-person: Jon Shenk, Pedro Kos

In-person: Jon Shenk, Pedro Kos “The Outsiders” (1993) – dir. Francis Ford Coppola, U.S. – a new cut

Presented by Francis Ford Coppola and Matt Dillon

Presented by Francis Ford Coppola and Matt Dillon “The Rain People” (1969) – dir. Francis Ford Coppola

In-person: Francis Ford Coppola

In-person: Francis Ford Coppola “El Gran Fellove” (2020) – dir. Matt Dillon

Presented by Matt Dillon

Presented by Matt Dillon “Mississippi Masala” (1991) – dir. Mira Nair, U.S.

In-person: Mira Nair

Additional festivities include Ingmar Bergman’s “The Touch” (1971), a gallery of Laurie Anderson’s COVID-19 Zoom lectures entitled “Spending the War Without You” and a poster signing with 2021 Telluride poster artist Luke Dorman of Meow Wolf.

Telluride’s shorts program, Filmmakers of Tomorrow, includes three sections: student prints, calling cards, and great expectations from 18 emerging filmmakers worldwide.