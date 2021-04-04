How to Watch 2021 SAG Awards Online

The 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, honoring the top performers in film and television, is just a few hours away.

The ceremony will broadcast live on TNT and TBS on April 4 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT in a one-hour, pre-taped event. It can also be live streamed on the networks’ apps on platforms such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku.

The pre-show will live stream on TNT’s website, sagawards.org, People and Entertainment Weekly beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. During the pre-show, Jason George and JoBeth Williams will announce the winners of the Union’s stunt honors.

The show will honor the outstanding performances from the past year by selecting winners in 13 categories. “Da 5 Bloods,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Minari” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” lead film nominations with three apiece. All four movies will compete for the top award, best ensemble, along with “One Night in Miami.” On the television side, multiple cast members from “The Crown,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “Ozark” and “The Queen’s Gambit” received acting nominations.

While the ceremony will not have a host this year, the show will include pre-taped comedy sketches and expand on the show’s signature “I Am An Actor” stories through funny and intimate docuseries-inspired interviews, which will be woven throughout the telecast. The full list of actors that will present includes Riz Ahmed, Sterling K. Brown, Lily Collins, Common, Ted Danson, Viola Davis, Daveed Diggs, Cynthia Erivo, Jimmy Fallon, Josh Gad, Henry Golding, Ethan Hawke, Mindy Kaling, Dan Levy, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Daisy Ridley, Mary Steenburgen and Jason Sude.