SAG Awards 2021: The Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

The winners of the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on April 4. As a result of the pandemic, the 27th annual ceremony looked quite different than previous years, trimmed down to one hour instead of its typical two. The entire show, including all monologues from presenters and acceptance speeches, was pre-taped.

“Da 5 Bloods,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Minari” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” led with three nominations each. The late Chadwick Boseman received two posthumous nominations, for lead actor in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and supporting actor for “Da 5 Bloods.”

“The Crown” led with five nominations, with stars Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin all nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series. On the comedy side, “Schitt’s Creek” also picked up five nominations across three categories.

Here’s the full list of the 2021 SAG Award winners:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

“Minari” (A24)

“One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Steven Yeun (“Minari”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Ozark”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Rege-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Youn Yuh-Jung (“Minari”) (Winner)

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) (Winner)

Chadwick Boseman (“Da 5 Bloods”)

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Schitt’s Creek” (Winner)

“Dead to Me”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”) (Winner)

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) (Winner)

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”) (Winner)

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)

Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)

Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”) (Winner)

Bill Camp (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Wonder Woman 1984” (Winner)

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mulan”

“News of the World”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“The Mandalorian” (Winner)

“The Boys”

“Cobra Kai”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Westworld”