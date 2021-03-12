Razzie Awards 2021: Robert Downey Jr., Adam Sandler, Anne Hathaway Among Nominees

“365 Days,” “Absolute Proof,” “Dolittle,” “Fantasy Island” and “Music” have been nominated as “worst picture” for the 41st annual Golden Raspberry Awards.

The nominees for the mock awards show were unveiled on Friday, three days before the Academy Awards nominations, “giving the world a whiff of what else went wrong while the planet was on lockdown.” Winners will be announced on April 24, the day before the Oscars ceremony. Among the tacky trophies being handed out at the event will be a special Razzie statuette saluting 2020 as “The Worst Calendar Year EVER!”

​”As 2020 fades into a nightmarish memory, there’s one organization, whose name is synonymous with bad and exists to call out the worst,” the announcement said. The co-founders of The Golden Raspberry Awards concur that with all the “disease, disappointment and disaster that plagued this last year, a Special Governors’ Award is in order.”

“365 Days,” the first-ever foreign film contender, leads with six nominations alongside Downey Jr.’s “Dolittle.” Rudy Giuliani crept his way into the ceremony this year, scoring two nominations for worst supporting actor and worst screen combo in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” Additionally, Ron Howard was nominated for worst director for “Hillbilly Elegy,” a divisive film that has garnished some legitimate awards attention.

Adam Sandler for “Hubie Halloween,” Kristen Wiig for “Wonder Woman 1984,” David Spade for “The Wrong Missy,” Glenn Close for “Hillbilly Elegy” and Anne Hathaway for both her performances in “The Last Thing He Wanted” and “The Witches” were also nominated.

WORST PICTURE

365 Days

Absolute Proof

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Music

WORST ACTOR

Robert Downey Jr. / Dolittle

Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) / Absolute Proof

Michele Morrone / 365 Days

Adam Sandler / Hubie Halloween

David Spade / The Wrong Missy

WORST ACTRESS

Anne Hathaway / The Last Thing He Wanted & The Witches

Katie Holmes / Brahms: The Boy II & The Secret: Dare to Dream

Kate Hudson / Music

Lauren Lapkus / The Wrong Missy

Anna-Maria Sieklucka / 365 Days

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Glenn Close / Hillbilly Elegy

Lucy Hale / Fantasy Island

Maggie Q / Fantasy Island

Kristen Wiig / Wonder Woman 1984

Maddie Ziegler / Music

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Chevy Chase / The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Rudy Giuliani / Borat, Subsequent Movie-Film

Shia LeBeouf / The Tax Collector

Arnold Schwarzeneggar / Iron Mask

Bruce Willis / Breach, Hard Kill & Survive the Night

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani / Borat Subsequent Movie-Film

Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent / Doolittle

Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” / Call of the Wild

Lauren Lapkus & David Spade / The Wrong Missy

Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice / Hubie Halloween

WORST DIRECTOR

Charles Band / All 3 Barbie & Kendra movies

Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes / 365 Days

Stephen Gaghan / Dolittle

Ron Howard / Hillbilly Elegy

Sia / Music

WORST SCREENPLAY

365 Days

All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hillbilly Elegy

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

365 Days

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hubie Halloween

Wonder Woman 1984