Razzie Awards 2021: Robert Downey Jr., Adam Sandler, Anne Hathaway Among Nominees

“365 Days,” “Absolute Proof,” “Dolittle,” “Fantasy Island” and “Music” have been nominated as “worst picture” for the 41st annual Golden Raspberry Awards.
The nominees for the mock awards show were unveiled on Friday, three days before the Academy Awards nominations, “giving the world a whiff of what else went wrong while the planet was on lockdown.” Winners will be announced on April 24, the day before the Oscars ceremony. Among the tacky trophies being handed out at the event will be a special Razzie statuette saluting 2020 as “The Worst Calendar Year EVER!”
”As 2020 fades into a nightmarish memory, there’s one organization, whose name is synonymous with bad and exists to call out the worst,” the announcement said. The co-founders of The Golden Raspberry Awards concur that with all the “disease, disappointment and disaster that plagued this last year, a Special Governors’ Award is in order.”
“365 Days,” the first-ever foreign film contender, leads with six nominations alongside Downey Jr.’s “Dolittle.” Rudy Giuliani crept his way into the ceremony this year, scoring two nominations for worst supporting actor and worst screen combo in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” Additionally, Ron Howard was nominated for worst director for “Hillbilly Elegy,” a divisive film that has garnished some legitimate awards attention.
Adam Sandler for “Hubie Halloween,” Kristen Wiig for “Wonder Woman 1984,” David Spade for “The Wrong Missy,” Glenn Close for “Hillbilly Elegy” and Anne Hathaway for both her performances in “The Last Thing He Wanted” and “The Witches” were also nominated.
WORST PICTURE
365 Days
Absolute Proof
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Music
WORST ACTOR
Robert Downey Jr. / Dolittle
Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) / Absolute Proof
Michele Morrone / 365 Days
Adam Sandler / Hubie Halloween
David Spade / The Wrong Missy
WORST ACTRESS
Anne Hathaway / The Last Thing He Wanted & The Witches
Katie Holmes / Brahms: The Boy II & The Secret: Dare to Dream
Kate Hudson / Music
Lauren Lapkus / The Wrong Missy
Anna-Maria Sieklucka / 365 Days
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Glenn Close / Hillbilly Elegy
Lucy Hale / Fantasy Island
Maggie Q / Fantasy Island
Kristen Wiig / Wonder Woman 1984
Maddie Ziegler / Music
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Chevy Chase / The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
Rudy Giuliani / Borat, Subsequent Movie-Film
Shia LeBeouf / The Tax Collector
Arnold Schwarzeneggar / Iron Mask
Bruce Willis / Breach, Hard Kill & Survive the Night
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani / Borat Subsequent Movie-Film
Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent / Doolittle
Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” / Call of the Wild
Lauren Lapkus & David Spade / The Wrong Missy
Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice / Hubie Halloween
WORST DIRECTOR
Charles Band / All 3 Barbie & Kendra movies
Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes / 365 Days
Stephen Gaghan / Dolittle
Ron Howard / Hillbilly Elegy
Sia / Music
WORST SCREENPLAY
365 Days
All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Hillbilly Elegy
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
365 Days
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Hubie Halloween
Wonder Woman 1984