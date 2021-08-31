Billy Porter to Be Honored at Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS Gala

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation will honor actor, activist and fashion icon Billy Porter at the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS fundraising gala on Sept. 17.

The “Cinderella” actor will be joining previously announced honorees Dr. Anthony Fauci, amFAR and Sandra Thurman. All four will receive an Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS award.

Porter’s work as Pray Tell on “Pose” has earned him the Emmy award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series and another nomination this year for the show’s final season. Porter revealed in May that he is HIV-positive. Talking with Variety‘s Marc Malkin on Monday night at the “Cinderella” premiere, Porter said of going public with his diagnosis, “I hope it has done something good for somebody, for people. My hope is that we can all come together as a community, as a society, and heal.”

Billy Porter talks about coming out as HIV-positive: "My hope is that we can all come together as a community, as a society, and heal." https://t.co/kV05sBoAWS pic.twitter.com/EjGsuammHg — Variety (@Variety) August 31, 2021

Porter is currently making his film directorial debut in “What If?,” a coming-of-age film written by Alvaro García Lecuona. Upcoming, Porter will release his first literary project, “Unprotected,” which will be published by Abrams Press on Oct. 19.

The West Hollywood fundraiser will also include a performance by singer-songwriter Jake Wesley Rogers.

The host committee includes Dr. Gabriel and Christine Chiu, Colin Farrell, Aileen Getty, Sir Elton John and David Furnish, Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Ireland, Earvin “Magic” and Cookie Johnson, Daniel O’Day, Elizabeth Segerstrom and Barbra Streisand.

The benefit committee includes Wallis Annenberg, Angela Bassett, Carole Bayer Sager, Kate Burton, Alexandra Daddario, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Danai Gurira, Paris Jackson, Christian Lacroix, Judith Light, Catherine Opie and Julie Burleigh, Zac Posen, Zachary Quinto, Lorraine Schwartz, Omar Sharif Jr., Kerry Brown & Stacey Sher, Darren Star, Kimberly Steward, Lauren and Benedikt Taschen and Vanessa Williams.

The Elizabeth Taylor Ball is supported by presenting sponsor Gilead Sciences, Inc. Additional sponsors for the event are Bulgari and American Airlines.